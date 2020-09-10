The controversy between the Maharashtra government and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut continues to escalate. Kangana Ranaut is constantly targeting the Uddhav government and Shiv Sena through social media. The government of Kangana’s home state of Himachal Pradesh has also come out in his support. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that he cannot bear the insult of Himachal’s daughter.Jairam Thakur tweeted, ‘We cannot bear the humiliation of Himachal’s daughter. It is extremely worrying and condemnable that the Maharashtra government has tortured Himachal’s daughter Kangana Ranaut with a sense of political vendetta. Our government and the people of the country are standing with Kangana, Himachal’s daughter in this development.



The office is being repaired again!

Let the BMC run a bulldozer on Kangana’s office stating illegal construction, on which the actress is very angry. Today on Thursday, his sister Rangoli visited the office and took stock. At the same time, it is being told in some media reports that the office is being repaired.



‘Sonia became army by selling ideology to Shiv Sena’

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut tweeted one after the other against the Uddhav government. Uddhav Thackeray spoke of dynasty and Shiv Sena even till Sonia Sena. Kangana tweeted, ‘The ideology on which Bala Saheb Thackeray built Shiv Sena, today he has become Sonia Sena from Shiv Sena by selling the same ideology for power, don’t call Civic body to goons who broke my house from behind me, Do not insult the Constitution so much.

‘You are just a model of dynasty’

Kangana Ranaut has tweeted on Thursday, saying, ‘Your father’s good deeds can give you wealth, but you have to earn respect, you will shut my mouth but my voice will echo in a hundred millions after me, how many mouths will you shut? How many voices will you press? Till when you will run away from the truth, you are nothing but a sample of dynasty.

Governor Koshiyari angry over Kangana issue

Meanwhile, State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also expressed his displeasure over the matter. He has summoned Chief Advisor of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Ajoy Mehta for this. It is being told that the governor is also planning to submit a report to the central government regarding the matter. Significantly, after making a statement against the state government, the office of Kangana Ranaut was demolished by BMC.