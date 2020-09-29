Highlights: PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh, 3 October will inaugurate the world’s longest Atal tunnel

Budhi Prakash, who taught Prime Minister Narendra Modi paragliding in 1997, is very excited about his visit

Budhi Prakash shared his experience with PM Modi that he was not scared of paragliding at all.

Manali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh later this week. He will inaugurate the world’s longest Atal tunnel here on October 3. This tunnel connects Manali to Leh. One person is very excited by this visit of PM Modi. This is the same person who taught PM Modi paragliding in Manali litigants in 1997.

Paragliding instructor Budhi Prakash (45) still remembers that day. In 1997, when Modi was in charge of the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he had the opportunity to learn and enjoy the first paragliding flight in the Solang Valley in the Western Himalayas. Budhi Prakash was the first paraglider pilot to take to the skies with Modi.

‘Modi did the track without taking a break’

“Modiji was strong and courageous when he did his first paragliding in 1997,” said Prakash. Prakash was selected for flying at that time. He said, ‘At that time there were no ropeways in Solang Valley. Prakash said the takeoff site for paragliding was challenging at the time. Someone had to track to reach the peak. Normally, when the tourists were fretting and breathless, Modi tracked the place without pause or tension. ‘

Flight was 2 minutes

He said that people are usually scared of flying for the first time, but Modi was not scared about it and was not scared even during flying. He said that it was a good experience for him. Prakash told that the flight was about 2 minutes.

PM Modi’s visit on 3 October

Prime Minister Modi is again visiting the place where he flew his tandem paragliding on 3 October. He will inaugurate the Atal tunnel 10,000 feet above sea level here. After this, PM Modi will address the public in Solang.