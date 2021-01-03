Tourists visiting Himachal’s high mountain areas need to be careful to enjoy snowfall during the winter season. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The Meteorological Center at Shimla has forecast rains in the plains and low hills till January 5 and snowfall in the medium and high hills of the state till January 6.

The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Yellow’ alert for heavy rain and snowfall in the medium and high hills on 4 January and thunderstorms and lightning thunderstorms in the plains and lowlands from 4-5 January. Apart from this, on January 5, ‘Orange’ alert has been issued for heavy rain and snowfall in the medium and high hills.

Shimla Meteorological Center Director Manmohan Singh said that fresh snowfall occurred in the high hills of the state, while light rain was seen in some other parts. Singh said that Gondla received 21 cm of snow, followed by 13 cm in Koksar, 10 cm in Pooh, 9 cm in Manali, 8 cm in Sumado and 6 cm in Kalpa.

A police officer said that Chanchal in Shimla district experienced about two feet of snow. The Dodara-Kawar road at Chanshal was blocked after fresh snowfall. Meanwhile, Manali received 11 mm of rain, Keylong 9 mm, Bilaspur 8 mm, Dharamsala 7 mm, Chamba 6 mm, Palampur and Kasauli 5-5 mm and Shimla and Solan 3-3 mm. Keylong, the administrative center of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.1 degrees Celsius, the coldest place in the state.

Temperatures below zero in Kufri-Manali

Manmohan said that Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Dalhousie in Chamba recorded minimum temperatures of minus 0.6 and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Singh said the minimum temperatures in Kufri and Manali were 3.1 and 3.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius. He said that the state’s maximum temperature was 21.6 degrees Celsius in Una.