Highlights: Weather becomes problem in Himachal, tourists stranded in heavy snowfall

Manali administration started rescue operation to evacuate tourists

Snowfall and rain likely over most of Himachal for next 3 to 4 days

Shimla

Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has increased difficulties. Tourists who have come to celebrate the new year are also facing difficulties. About 500 tourists are stranded in vehicles on the road between Atal Tunnel and Solang Nala amid heavy snowfall. Efforts are being made by the Manali administration on a war footing to remove them. Relief and rescue operations are facing difficulties due to adverse weather.

The weather may get worse in Himachal

The weather is expected to get worse in the hilly areas of Himachal. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be rain and snowfall in many areas of the state on Sunday as well. Most of the high altitude areas including Rohtang and Jalori received snowfall on Saturday. At the same time, life was affected due to rains in the capital Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie.

More than 70 roads closed in the state

Due to heavy snowfall in Himachal, movement on at least 70 abandoned-major roads including two national highways was stalled. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy snowfall and rain in most parts on 4 and 5 January. The weather in the state is expected to be clear from January 7 onwards, but still the melting of snow will continue due to melting of snow in the mountains.

Cold wave alert

Cold wave is expected to occur in Himachal from January 3 to 6. During this time, the maximum temperature will be reduced by five to seven degrees. The minimum temperature is also likely to be four to five degrees. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the state decreased by seven to eight degrees.