The invincible Hilux has garnered recognition for its quality, durability and reliability since its launch in Japan in 1968, becoming one of Toyota’s most recognizable cargo machines and an iconic dual-use vehicle, standing as in home around the city and in its element in the most adverse terrain in the world.

Currently, the Toyota Hilux is produced in six different countries and sold in more than 180 countries and regions around the world, with 21 million units sold globally.

The new Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V introduces electrification to the range of the legendary pick-up for the first time. With the addition of a 48V hybrid system, Toyota reinforces its inclusive multi-technology strategy towards carbon neutrality. Toyota believes customers need a variety of affordable and practical options, including for commercial and off-road vehicles.

With the usual Hilux image and available exclusively in double cab format, the Hilux Hybrid 48V makes a forceful and bold impression thanks to its three-dimensional grille and bumpers, underlining the firm and resistant presence of the pick-up.

The interior of the new Hilux Hybrid 48V offers a comfortable and spacious environment, with an extensive equipment list that includes a modern infotainment system and the latest Toyota Safety Sense technology.

The Hilux’s powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine has been strengthened with the addition of a 48V hybrid system specifically designed for the unique demands of Toyota’s dual-purpose pick-up.

The engine powers a compact motor-generator via a belt system, which in turn charges the new 48V lithium battery, which is small enough to fit under the rear seats to minimize the impact on cabin space. weighing just 7.6 kg. This 48V battery also powers the vehicle’s 12V system via a new DC/DC converter.

Toyota Hylux



FP





As with Toyota’s combined hybrid electric systems, the new battery charges during deceleration, highly efficiently regenerating braking energy that would otherwise be lost, while boosting braking performance. Once charged, the battery sends up to 16 DIN HP (12 kW) of power and 65 Nm of torque through the generator motor to the combustion engine, to optimize acceleration, power and efficiency.

The robust motor-generator is compact and has been designed to withstand the harshest operating environments faced by commercial vehicles, while the combustion engine has been modified to adapt to the hybrid system. A new double-arm belt tensioner and increased strength of the belt material contribute to an improved driving experience and quieter operation, without compromising the Hilux’s famous durability.

Paired with the generator engine is the powerful and proven 2.8-liter DOHC 16-valve diesel engine, adjusted to Euro 6d regulations, which generates 204 DIN HP (150 kW) at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 2,800 rpm.

It features a common rail fuel injection system, variable nozzle turbocharger and water-cooled heat exchanger. Exhaust emissions control measures include a Diesel Oxidation Catalyst, Diesel Particulate Filter, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Additional Urea Injection.

Like the current Hilux, Land Cruiser and the PROACE family of vehicles, the Hilux Hybrid 48V is compatible with HVO100 diesel, a fuel of non-fossil origin, produced from 100% renewable sources.

Efficient and silent



The new Hilux Hybrid 48V combines great acceleration response, improved braking performance and more efficient fuel consumption with a smoother ride whether on the road or on rougher terrain.

Toyota Hylux



FP





In urban environments, the additional power of the 48V hybrid system provides better accelerator pedal response and more linear acceleration, especially when taking off, while regenerative braking results in more efficient and natural deceleration.

Thanks to the improvements to the Stop & Start system, the combustion engine can remain off for longer, which, combined with the benefits of the 48V hybrid system, improves fuel efficiency by up to 5% compared to the conventional diesel engine not electrified.

In addition to the advantages in terms of efficiency, the improved Stop & Start system offers more comfortable circulation, thanks to the faster response of the accelerator when starting and the quieter ignition of the combustion engine, which is achieved because it is constantly connected to the generator engine and because, unlike conventional systems, it does not use the starter motor. Therefore, the combustion engine also restarts at a higher speed.

Driving improvements are not limited to urban environments, and the Hilux Hybrid 48V, as you would expect from its illustrious heritage, naturally excels in off-road use.

The generator motor also allows smoother acceleration when tackling difficult terrain, and regenerative braking makes safer downhill maneuvers possible, while the combustion engine’s idle speed is reduced from 720 rpm to 600 rpm, which increases the ease of the driver to control the vehicle.

Toyota Hylux



FP





For the first time in a Hilux, the new Multi-Terrain Select system offers even better performance and control, giving the driver the ability to adjust the vehicle’s stability control settings based on specific driving conditions. Thus, an automatic setting can be established or the driver can choose between five predefined options – Dirt, Sand, Mud, Thick Snow or Stones –, calibrated to regulate power and wheel slip to maximize traction and maneuverability.

Particular attention has been paid to ensuring that the Hilux Hybrid 48V has formidable water fording capabilities. The Hilux Hybrid 48V can circulate in water up to 700 mm deep, thanks to the tightness of the 48 V battery and the DC-DC converter, while new anti-slip and reinforcement measures on the pulley and belt of the generator motor They ensure optimal performance, even in the wet.

Towing and payload capacity



The new Hilux Hybrid 48V measures a whopping 5,325 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,815 mm high, and combines functionality with rugged style thanks to a load bed length of 1,525 mm. The improvements in hybrid efficiency and driving performance do not come at the expense of any sacrifice in terms of towing and payload capacity, which remain at exceptional levels of 3,500 kg and 1,000 kg, respectively.

Like its fellow Hilux family members, the Hilux Hybrid 48V, with its body-on-frame architecture and load-bearing frame, offers exceptional durability and torsional rigidity. The tough, durable leaf spring suspension and dual-shock rear suspension system combine the off-road capabilities expected from a rugged all-wheel-drive hauler with ride comfort and handling feel similar to that of a luxury SUV. . To further enhance its go-anywhere capability, the Hilux Hybrid 48V features a category-leading minimum ground clearance of 310mm on crew cab versions and approach and departure angles of 29 and 26 degrees. , respectively.

The new Hilux Hybrid 48V incorporates the latest Toyota Safety Sense technology to offer drivers and other road users first-class protection against a variety of potential hazards.

The enhanced Pre-Collision Safety System (PCS) is better able to detect pedestrians at night, cyclists during the day, and vehicles or pedestrians approaching intersections while turning. When these types of hazards are detected, the system issues acoustic and visual alerts before applying braking force, if necessary.

Toyota Hylux



FP





The new Lane Departure Alert (LDA) now detects shoulders in addition to painted lines, while Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Traffic Sign Recognition (RSA) , Road Sign Assist – allows the driver to quickly adjust the speed according to the limit at any given time, and also automatically slows the vehicle before curves on the highway.

When driving at night, the Adaptive High Beam System (AHB, Adaptive High Beam) eliminates the need to switch from high beam to low beam to avoid dazzling other drivers. It detects if a vehicle is approaching and precisely adjusts the LED headlights, dimming the lamps so as not to disturb other road users, so that the driver can drive with high beams at all times for maximum visibility.

Inside the cabin, the most modern Toyota Smart Connect system, with an eight-inch screen, incorporates cloud navigation with the most up-to-date traffic information and an interactive voice agent for hands-free control of the phone, multimedia equipment, climate control, electric windows and ambient lighting. Drivers also have the practical possibility of locking or unlocking the vehicle’s doors and controlling the air conditioning using a smartphone application, depending on the version. Likewise, wireless connectivity is now offered through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In 2024, the Hilux range will form part of the revitalized and broader Toyota Professional commercial vehicle offering, alongside the PROACE family, which comprises the new PROACE MAX and the renewed PROACE and PROACE CITY, as part of a powerful vehicle portfolio commercial.