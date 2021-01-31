Hilton valentine, founding guitarist of the British band The Animals, died on the morning of this Friday, January 29 at the age of 77 in the city of Wallingford, United Kingdom.

Through a statement, the record company ABKCO Records released the news after contacting the musician’s widow, Germaine Valentine.

“We, along with the entire music world, mourn the loss today of Hilton Valentine, founding member of The Animals. Valentine was a pioneering guitarist who influenced the sound of rock and roll for decades to come. His death was revealed by his wife, Germaine Valentine, ”the statement mentioned.

Our deepest sympathies go out to @HiltonValentine‘s family and friends on his passing this morning, at the age of 77. A founding member and original guitarist of The Animals, Valentine was a pioneering guitar player influencing the sound of rock and roll for decades to come. pic.twitter.com/gSUyVN0WWS – ABKCO Music & Records (@ABKCO) January 29, 2021

Hilton Valentine is known for being the creator of the famous riff of the song The House Of The Rising Sun (The House of the Rising Sun, for its translation from English), which reached No. 1 sales in the United States and the United Kingdom in the 1960s.

The talented The Animals guitarist was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his former bandmates in 1994. In May 2001, he was inducted into the Hollywood Rock Walk of Fame along with the other animals and had a two-night reunion concert at the El Rey Theater.

In recent years, Valentine moved to the United States to dedicate himself to his group Skiffledog, with which he released 2 albums: It’s Folk ‘n’ Skiffle, Mate! and Skiffledog on Coburg ST. He could also be found on stage with the great garage bands, The Woggles and The Headless Horsemen, with whom he became friends. In 2011 he recorded a Christmas album.

