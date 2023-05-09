A man who stayed at a Hilton hotel in the United States, he suffered an experience that turned into a traumatic visit.

The victim woke up at 5:00 in the morning when she felt that someone was inside her room. Opening her eyes, she realized that the hotel manager was licking her fingers and the soles of her feet.

The guest reported his case on the local news through the WKRN network, to whom he told what happened in detail and how the situation made him feel.

“When you close your eyes, you feel like you’re safe and protected, and this was total violation. I was so shocked. It was ‘who are you? Why are you in my room?’ It was like a dream, some kind of nightmare It just didn’t make sense.”

The victim was able to recognize the managersince a short time before the subject had entered the room to solve a problem that the guest had with the television.

The 52-year-old manager, named David P., in his defense pointed out that he entered the room again because there was a report of smoke, but this could not be confirmed.

The subject lmanaged to enter the room with a master key, but he managed to get rid of her before being arrested. He is now facing a sexual assault lawsuit.