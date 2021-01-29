Stable battery even in frost and icy wind

The frosty winter temperatures are particularly critical. Because batteries are “weather sensitive” – ​​their performance decreases at low temperatures. Lithium-ion batteries charge worse in sub-zero temperatures because the electrolyte inside them becomes viscous. The ions can then only migrate slowly between the poles.

However, the rotary hammers from Swabia also work below freezing point, thanks to special technology. A so-called low-temperature module helps to stabilize the power storage capacity even in cold winter weather.

The second miracle weapon on the snowy slope is a drill attachment with a chrome-plated and therefore rust-free tip, which is specially designed for snow, ice and rubble.

Hammer drill goes “like butter” in concrete and snow

Whether on the slopes or on construction sites, rotary hammers have been at home for years wherever the going gets tough. In the 1960s, it was concrete that made tradespeople sweat. A drill hole had to be worked out with the pure pressing force of the user. In 1967, Hilti came to the rescue: With the first rotary hammer, you had a tool on your hand that, thanks to its electro-pneumatic hammer mechanism, hammered itself into the ground. It hit the wall “like butter” without recoil.

The technology is constantly being developed. Even heavy chisel hammers are battery-operated today. This makes work mobile, and without cables there are no tripping hazards. The progress is fast, like on the slopes.