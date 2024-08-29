The Hills Race is back for 2024, an event dedicated to American cars, Volkswagen Beetles, dragsters and Harley-Davidsons but more generally to the passion for engines that this year celebrates 20 years and is preparing to bring the emotions of quarter-mile races to life once again. from 13th to 15th September, at Rivanazzano Terme airport – Pavia which for the occasion will take on the role of the “Rivanazzano Dragway” circuit.

The most anticipated race of the Hills Race

The festival will last three days and will see the drag race on the strip among the most anticipated events, with the competition recognized and supported by the ACI body that will see the following line up on the grid: more than 100 national and international pilotsincluding drivers of the top class, the SuperPro Et and no less exciting, the Pro Et, Super Comp, Super Gas, A1, A2, A3 categories. The race program includes qualifying on Friday and Saturday, elimination rounds and finals on Sunday. For spectators, a show to be seen all in one breath both comfortably from the stands located along the first meters of the asphalt strip and in the paddocks following all the preparations live.

The planned activities

Finally, in the long program of the three days of Hills Race there will be the Junior Dragster and Moto Dragster performancesengaged in a unique and adrenaline-filled sports promotion. Hills Race also includes an exhibition space with stalls where you can memorabilia purchases, collectors’ cars on display and good street food. There will be no shortage of two wheels thanks to the official presence of Harley-Davidson represented by the Pavia dealership that will offer on-the-seater tests of the latest innovations from the Milwaukee company. Registration at the dedicated hospitality tent.

Price and useful information

The event opens to the public from 9:00 to 19:00. The ticket office is located at the airport (Via F. Baracca 8, Rivanazzano Terme – Pavia); there is no online pre-sale. The entrance fee for Friday is 20.00 Euro, Saturday 25.00 Euro, Sunday 25.00 Euro and a special weekend package at 35.00 Euro. Free for children up to 13 years. Visitor parking and non-equipped camping area inside the airport.