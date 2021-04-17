Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Brazilian Oder Hillman, Al Wasl coach, praised the precautionary measures, lifestyle and provision of the vaccine in the UAE, which made him keen to bring the rest of his family to live with him as soon as possible, because the country is the ideal place in the time of the Corona pandemic.

The coach’s interview came with the famous Brazilian sports channel ESPN, and he said: My wife and daughter have already received the vaccine, in order to prevent the emerging corona virus, it is a completely different life from what people live in Brazil. My family is all with me here, due to the conditions that Brazil is going through, as well as my desire for my family to live in the Emirates during this epidemic situation.

He added: The government provides the vaccine, so everything works here, and things are going step by step, but the feeling of freedom is wonderful, what we have to do is comply with the rules, so that things continue this way or better.

Hillman stressed that he got along here and seeks to strengthen his relationship with the whole team, and said: Adapting to culture and communication is very important, and of course, the English language is still not perfect, but it helps me communicate with everyone and try to improve.