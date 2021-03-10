Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Brazilian Oder Hillman, Al Wasl coach, stressed that he intends to stay for a long time in the country in general, and with Al Wasl specifically, as he seeks to continue developing the team, in order to return to competition for titles, by moving forward with escalating steps, stressing that the first star of Al Wasl is the team. The same, and he said: Al Wasl is always more important than everyone, before any player or other individual, the football team should not be centered around individuals, and I trust the harvest of team and strong work, and that the efforts of players such as Fabio Lima and Joao Ali Saleh and Ali unite, and every other player in The group, to perform and appear at the best level as a team in the end.

He added: We have important players, but we have many good and important elements in the club as well, and I fully trust teamwork more than individual performance, and all the players here have the quality and ability to play to reach.

Hillman pointed out that Al Wasl has a large fan base with unparalleled passion, which makes it a great club, in addition to its harvest of titles and its rich history, and said: I have adapted well and happy to be in Al Wasl, work and development here, and on the level of my personal life with my family, waiting for the coming Two of my sons in the coming months, to settle and study here, and I intend to stay for a very long time, and to achieve this I have to be happy with my work every day.

He added: I enjoy the culture here, the place is great to live, the respect for the laws is great, the lifestyle is excellent, it is easy to adapt to it, my family is very happy, and I hope we stay for a long time.

In response to the reason for negotiating an extension of his contract for an additional year until 2023, he said: I want to clarify that I am happy with Al Wasl, I have not received local or Gulf offers, and even if that happens I will respect my current professional contract, and I want to make it clear to everyone that I am very happy in Al Wasl, and I came here with happiness and pride. And I want to keep working to improve the connection performance more and more.

In response to the question, when will Al Wasl return to the titles, he said: In the beginning it must be clarified that we have 7 matches to focus on until the end of the season, and of course we have time to sit down and work for the next season, to see if we can fight it in a different way than before, and to be a team that achieves titles And competing for it must evolve every season, and the league must start and remain close to the competitors for the title, and not make the point difference too big, so we will meet at the end of the season to plan for the next season, and try to develop ourselves, and of course it was a great team and achieved titles But for now we should focus on working and developing as much as possible.

Hillman called on the fans to be patient with the newcomer Louise Henrique, saying that he possesses the personality and capabilities that qualify him to harmonize with the team during the coming period.

Hillman defended his compatriot Neymar, the star of the Brazil national team, who worked with him during the leadership of the “Samba” team to win the gold in Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games, as an assistant to the coach, and said: The event about Neymar is simple and easy. He is one of the best players in the world, as a person who is a wonderful person, and I do not own Other than good things about him, he is wonderful not as an athlete, but on a personal level as well. Neymar is a boy with a big heart and a family man who loves his work and playing football and has great respect for the people around him, and my relationship with Neymar was wonderful, and we are still in touch today as friends

As for my point of view and what I say to everyone, Neymar is a great human being and a footballer, but he pays the fame tax that makes him always in the limelight in all the things he does.