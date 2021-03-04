Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Oder Hillman, Al Wasl coach, confirmed that his team is playing to win, and scored three points in front of Al Ain, in the “Round 19” match next Saturday, as he tries to finish the season with the best possible position in the Arab Gulf League. And football always gives you joy or sadness for 24 hours, after that you must prepare for the next confrontation, so we must prepare for our match in front of the eye, and wait to see the players’ readiness to determine the squad that will go into the match.

Hillman acknowledged the impact of Ali Salmin’s absence due to suspension, however, the team is able to compensate for his absence, and said: We succeeded in achieving positive results, in the absence of influential players recently, and we did not know the loss in several matches in a row in the league, and we must continue to work with the same focus Present.