Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Brazilian coach Oder Hillman, Al Wasl coach, indicated that his team is looking for a strong start in the second round, when it faces Baniyas the day after tomorrow, Saturday, in the “14th round” of the Arab Gulf Football League. We have the quality and the desire for excellence.

He added: If we played the same way we did against Sharjah, in the last match, in the Arabian Gulf Cup, we will be able to win, and the most important thing is to overcome the absences that we are suffering from at the present time.

Hillman stressed that he fully trusts all the players, and continues to work with them from day one, until two months have passed since he took over the task, in order to develop performance, and said: We have good players in various positions, and performance is improving day by day.