Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Brazilian coach Oder Hillman, Al Wasl coach, described the Al-Jazeera confrontation on the day after “Saturday”, in the “23rd round” of the Arab Gulf League, with a “chess” match in which his team must diversify his attack methods, work to tighten his defense, and exploit spaces for a team demanding the offensive, as it needs compensation He lost in the last game, in the title race.

Hillman refused to determine the ability of the duo, Lima and Ali unharmed, to participate in the next match, stressing that he chooses the starting line-up according to readiness, but overall, all players are ready for the match.

He pointed out that his team was able to avoid losing the first round match against Al-Jazira if the time had helped him, as the first was a coach with Al Wasl.