Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Brazilian Helman, Al Wasl coach, confirmed that his thinking at the present time is focused on training and the stadium only, with his team striving to provide maximum energy in the face of Al-Ahly youth next Tuesday, in the semi-final second leg of the Arab Gulf Cup, despite his admission that there is a conversation with the club management to extend his current contract Until 2023.

He said: All that occupies my mind is training and working with the team, in the event of any developments on my contract, the official announcement will be made only by the club’s management.

Hillman admitted that the presence of Ali Salmin, after his absence from the first leg, with the improvement of Hassan Ibrahim, who was injured recently, would support the efforts of his team in the middle of the field, given their efforts in the middle of the field in terms of defense and attack.

And Hillman has always expressed his aspiration to overcome the mistakes that cause the commission of goals, but he refused to hold the responsibility for a particular player, stressing that it is a responsibility that everyone always bears.