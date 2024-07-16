Im Innern jedoch blieben sie Hillbillys aus Kentucky. Als Mamaws Ehemann einmal betrunken heimkam und auf dem Sofa einschlief, übergoss sie ihn mit Benzin und warf ein brennendes Streichholz hinterher. Sie hatte ihn gewarnt, und nun gebot es die Ehre, Wort zu halten. Teilnahmslos schaute Mamaw zu, wie ihre elfjährige Tochter die Flammen erstickte. Jahrzehnte später sollte ein Enkel bei ihr wohnen. Brachte der Teenager den Müll nicht heraus, schalt sie ihn als „faules Stück Scheiße“.

At just 31 years of age, JD Vance published his autobiographical book in 2016. In left-liberal circles, he was celebrated for providing a glimpse into the lives of Trump supporters. AP

This boy is JD Vance, who has become an investment banker and has now published his memoirs at the age of 31. And “Mamaw” – or grandma – was the one good person in his life. With her he had motherly love, a gun-armed refuge and a real hillbilly home. Vance talks about the often only superficially successful integration of the Americans with Irish-Scottish roots who left the Appalachians in large numbers. “Within two generations, the transplanted hillbillies had caught up with the locals in terms of income. But behind the financial success lay cultural alienation.”

The mother first became addicted to pills and then heroin

The book “Hillbilly Elegy” is also the dramatic story of a childhood in which JD’s mother first raised him alone and then not at all. The nurse’s countless marriages and partnerships ended in civil war-like battles. The mother became addicted to pills and then heroin. Once, after a long absence, she turned up at Mamaw’s, where JD was now living, and ordered her frightened son to pee in a cup. She had to give a urine sample, but she had gotten high again.

In his book, Vance describes the decline of those industrial cities that once attracted more than just hillbillies. More and more companies are relying on robots or finding cheap workers in distant countries. And yet Vance tells a success story that is hard to believe: after the Marines had trained the author not only for war but also for life, he made it to Yale Law School.

Middletown, Ohio, 2008: The steel mill in JD Vance’s hometown was able to provide jobs to fewer and fewer people. Picture Alliance

There he realised, not least of all, what he had not known about the world until then. At a recruiting dinner for a law firm in his late twenties, he discovered that sparkling water exists. He spat it out in horror. “Rich and poor, educated and uneducated, upper class and working class – their members are increasingly living in two different worlds. As a cultural emigrant from one group to the other, I am very aware of this.” Vance admits that he sometimes felt like a traitor to those who stayed behind.

Barack Obama, the alien

In the election year of 2016, his book comes at just the right time. It sheds light on a divide that many Americans wanted to suppress – a divide in the white majority population, mind you. Donald Trump promised the “forgotten men and women”: “I am your voice.” Vance explains to the reader a parallel society in which Trump is heard. The author cites studies that, in his opinion, accurately describe the fate of the hillbillies – except that the books in question were about African Americans who came to the North from the southern states.

The fact that a president like Barack Obama is considered a kind of alien among hillbillies has little to do with his skin color. “There is nothing about him that resembles the people I admired growing up,” Vance explains. “His accent – clean, perfect, neutral – is foreign; his background is so impressive that it’s frightening; … he exudes the confidence of a man who knows that the modern American meritocracy was built for him” – and not for the workers who, in their raving about their “hard work” ethos, often overlook how lazy they are.

Obama, Vance adds, “touches us at the heart of our deepest insecurity. He is the good father that many of us are not. … His wife tells us that certain foods are not good for our children, and we hate her for it – because we know she is right.” It is still common practice among hillbillies to put soda into the bottles of even the youngest children.