Mamaw war zwölf, als sie einen Kuhdieb anschoss. Einige Zeit später baggerte ein Fremder das Mädchen an: „Ich will dein Höschen vernaschen.“ Da holte der Bruder einen Schlüpfer und sorgte mit vorgehaltenem Messer dafür, dass sich der Mann den Wunsch bis auf den letzten Bissen erfüllte. Mit vierzehn wurde Mamaw schwanger. Sie stürzte sich mit ihrem Freund in den Migrationsstrom, der in den vierziger Jahren Abertausende Arme aus den Appalachen in die neuen Industriezentren des Nordens spülte. Mamaws erstes Baby überlebte nur wenige Tage. Ihr Mann fand in Ohio aber gute Arbeit in einem Stahlwerk. Insofern erfüllte sich das Paar den amerikanischen Traum.
Im Innern jedoch blieben sie Hillbillys aus Kentucky. Als Mamaws Ehemann einmal betrunken heimkam und auf dem Sofa einschlief, übergoss sie ihn mit Benzin und warf ein brennendes Streichholz hinterher. Sie hatte ihn gewarnt, und nun gebot es die Ehre, Wort zu halten. Teilnahmslos schaute Mamaw zu, wie ihre elfjährige Tochter die Flammen erstickte. Jahrzehnte später sollte ein Enkel bei ihr wohnen. Brachte der Teenager den Müll nicht heraus, schalt sie ihn als „faules Stück Scheiße“.
This boy is JD Vance, who has become an investment banker and has now published his memoirs at the age of 31. And “Mamaw” – or grandma – was the one good person in his life. With her he had motherly love, a gun-armed refuge and a real hillbilly home. Vance talks about the often only superficially successful integration of the Americans with Irish-Scottish roots who left the Appalachians in large numbers. “Within two generations, the transplanted hillbillies had caught up with the locals in terms of income. But behind the financial success lay cultural alienation.”
The mother first became addicted to pills and then heroin
The book “Hillbilly Elegy” is also the dramatic story of a childhood in which JD’s mother first raised him alone and then not at all. The nurse’s countless marriages and partnerships ended in civil war-like battles. The mother became addicted to pills and then heroin. Once, after a long absence, she turned up at Mamaw’s, where JD was now living, and ordered her frightened son to pee in a cup. She had to give a urine sample, but she had gotten high again.
In his book, Vance describes the decline of those industrial cities that once attracted more than just hillbillies. More and more companies are relying on robots or finding cheap workers in distant countries. And yet Vance tells a success story that is hard to believe: after the Marines had trained the author not only for war but also for life, he made it to Yale Law School.
There he realised, not least of all, what he had not known about the world until then. At a recruiting dinner for a law firm in his late twenties, he discovered that sparkling water exists. He spat it out in horror. “Rich and poor, educated and uneducated, upper class and working class – their members are increasingly living in two different worlds. As a cultural emigrant from one group to the other, I am very aware of this.” Vance admits that he sometimes felt like a traitor to those who stayed behind.
Barack Obama, the alien
In the election year of 2016, his book comes at just the right time. It sheds light on a divide that many Americans wanted to suppress – a divide in the white majority population, mind you. Donald Trump promised the “forgotten men and women”: “I am your voice.” Vance explains to the reader a parallel society in which Trump is heard. The author cites studies that, in his opinion, accurately describe the fate of the hillbillies – except that the books in question were about African Americans who came to the North from the southern states.
The fact that a president like Barack Obama is considered a kind of alien among hillbillies has little to do with his skin color. “There is nothing about him that resembles the people I admired growing up,” Vance explains. “His accent – clean, perfect, neutral – is foreign; his background is so impressive that it’s frightening; … he exudes the confidence of a man who knows that the modern American meritocracy was built for him” – and not for the workers who, in their raving about their “hard work” ethos, often overlook how lazy they are.
Obama, Vance adds, “touches us at the heart of our deepest insecurity. He is the good father that many of us are not. … His wife tells us that certain foods are not good for our children, and we hate her for it – because we know she is right.” It is still common practice among hillbillies to put soda into the bottles of even the youngest children.
Looking at the milieu he came from from the outside almost broke JD Vance’s heart. In their poverty, which was partly perpetuated through their own fault, the hillbillies had always defined themselves through their love of country. But there are no longer any heroes that all of America looks up to. “We loved the military, but there was no George Patten in the modern army.” The space program no longer produces any real heroes either. Almost nothing connects its people to the fabric that holds America together at its core. Now there is Trump and his promise to “make America great again.” If there is one thing the white working class lacks, writes JD Vance, it is “the feeling that our own decisions matter.”
#Hillbilly #Elegy #book #Vance #famous
Leave a Reply