In 2016, Hillary Clinton tried to make history herself and become the first woman to become US president. What she failed to achieve is now what Kamala Harris wants to achieve. Clinton believes the country is ready.

Chicago – Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sees the nomination of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris as a groundbreaking step for the country. America is close to breaking through the highest and hardest glass ceiling, said Clinton, who ran as a presidential candidate herself in 2016, at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago. “We are writing a new chapter in American history,” said the 76-year-old to great cheers. “The future is here.”

Harris wants to become the first female president in US history. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was the first presidential candidate of one of the major parties in the USA. She wanted to make history and become the first woman to occupy the top seat in the White House. However, she lost to her Republican opponent Donald Trump, against whom Harris will now also run in November.

Clinton said of Trump: “He makes fun of her name and her laugh – sounds familiar.” She argued that the contrast between the two candidates could hardly be greater. “Kamala cares about children, families and America. Donald only cares about himself.” Harris is fighting for the people of the country. “I know her heart and her integrity.”

The wife of former US President Bill Clinton was First Lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001. She later served as Senator and Secretary of State under then President Barack Obama. Hillary Clinton was born in Chicago, where the party convention took place. dpa