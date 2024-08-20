After losing the US presidential election to Donald Trump, a hard blow to take from which the Democratic Party has still not recovered, Hillary Clinton gave a speech on November 9, 2016 that had to be hastily rewritten in response to the surprise of the defeat: “I know we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet, but one day someone will, and I hope it’s soon,” she said, before addressing “the Democratic Party.” “All the girls” watching: “Please never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and that you deserve all the opportunities in the world to be able to achieve your own dreams.”

On Monday, Clinton gave a forceful speech in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention, a conclave from which Kamala Harris will emerge acclaimed on Thursday, someone who may achieve what she was unable to achieve: defeat Trump in the US elections next November and become the first woman in history to occupy the Oval Office.

“This isn’t just about electing a president,” Clinton said. “This is about elevating this nation. About granting the first chance at an America where we all fit. We’ve managed to crack the highest and hardest of glass ceilings. And tonight, as we get so close to shattering it once and for all, I want to tell you what I see through those cracks, and why it matters to all of us. What I see is the freedom to make our own decisions about our health, our lives, the people we love, and our families.”

Clinton appeared shortly before nine o’clock at night, Chicago time, dressed in white and to the delirium of the Chicago Bulls stadium, already packed to the rafters awaiting the highlight of the evening: the speech with which Joe Biden planned to pass the baton to Harris after giving up re-election a month and a day ago.

The Chisholm example

“We are writing a new chapter in American history,” the former first lady began, recalling a number of women: her mother, Dorothy, “born right here in Chicago, before we had the right to vote, which changed 104 years ago yesterday”; black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, the first female presidential candidate in 1972; and Geraldine Ferraro, the first female vice presidential candidate in an election won by the Republicans in 1984.

“Then, in 2016, it was the great honor of my life to accept my party’s presidential nomination. Nearly 66 million Americans voted for a future with no ceiling on our dreams,” Clinton added to cheers from delegates. “Well, my friends: the future is here. Let’s send Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to the White House!”

Her speech also echoed the words with which she accepted her defeat eight years ago, when she asked her countrymen to unite as “we the people” instead of dividing into “us versus them.” “The story of my life and the story of this country shows that progress is possible. Are we moving forward or backward?” Clinton asked.

That dilemma, he argued, is the gap that separates the two candidates: “Kamala cares about children, families and America. Donald is only interested in himself.” “So I’m not surprised that he’s lying about Kamala’s history. He’s making fun of her.” [la pronunciación de] “His name and his laugh. And, wow, that sounds familiar,” she added, referring to Trump’s attacks during the 2016 campaign.

On the other side of the glass ceiling this time awaits, he said, awaits “Kamala Harris being sworn in as the 44th president of the United States.” “The future is here,” he added, before another deafening round of applause and leaving the stage of the Democratic convention as the song “The White House” played. Fight Song, by Rachel Platten, a song that in 2016 became the symbol of Clinton’s dream (and disappointment) on her way to the White House.