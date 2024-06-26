Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Trump often nipped TV debates in the bud with his aggressive behavior. Former Secretary of State Clinton warned against lies and insults. The broadcaster CNN is taking precautions at Biden’s request.

Washington DC – Ex-US-President Donald Trump is already warming up on his social media channels for the TV debate against US President Joe Biden on Thursday (27 June). TruthSocialhis private echo chamber for right-wing radical ideas, Trump had already accused President Joe Biden of taking stimulant drugs before the debate. Of course, Biden’s team denied this as one of Trump’s thousands of lies to the New York Times (NYT) These lies about Biden fit Trump’s style of stifling any debate.

Interruptions, insults and lies.

Hillary Clinton remembers “overwhelmed” moderators in TV debates against Trump

Since Trump has not yet participated in any of his primary debates republican to US presidential election in November took part, it is worth looking back at debates on Trump’s former favorite channel FOXNews: Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State, who ran against Trump in 2016, experienced Trump’s debate tactics first hand.

In a guest article for the NYT she described how Trump sabotaged the debates: Trump unleashed a wave of “interruptions, insults and lies,” Clinton complained. The moderators were “overwhelmed” by this.

After obvious lie in TV debate: Trump fans drowned out FOX presenter

A very early example of this can be found in a Republican primary debate in 2016: The Fox-Presenter Megyn Kelly asked Trump after the hate speech against womenthat he runs on Twitter. Trump responded by lying that he had “only” insulted the comedian Rosie O’Donnell.

Trump’s fans cheered, and the moderator needed several seconds to classify the lie. Another danger of such situations in this election: In such cases, a video clip on TikTok or other platforms would not require journalistic classification and would end with cheering applause for Trump.

Hillary Clinton Trump’s “arguments” in TV debates are “a waste of time”

In addition to blatant sabotage of the debate, it is also a “waste of time” to deal with Trump’s “arguments,” Clinton scoffed. “He starts with nonsense and then devolves into blather. This has only gotten worse in the years since our debate,” Clinton wrote. Trump also showed himself to be like this in a debate with Biden before the 2020 presidential election:

Trump in TV duel with right-wing extremist Proud Boys: “Hold back and wait”

The then Fox-Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he would be prepared to condemn right-wing extremists. Trump then launched into a long tirade about “left-wing extremists” and “Antifa”. Biden interjected that that was not the point. Trump stifled the interjection with an – apparently fictitious – partnership between the Democrats and the extreme left. The latter is even more irrelevant in the USA than in Europe.

Finally, Trump went so far as to right-wing extremist Proud Boys militia to tell them to “stand back and wait.” Many in the US interpreted this as a threat at the time. The Proud Boys played a key role in the storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

Strict rules for CNN duel: At Biden’s request, microphones will remain off during interjections

However, Wallace hardly had a chance to classify Trump’s statements at the time, as they are often false or misleading on several levels. It was probably the limited airtime that prompted Wallace to allow such false claims to be made.

Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who are moderating the upcoming debate between Trump and Biden on CNN, have other options to respond to Trump. At the request of Biden’s team, the microphones of both candidates are only switched on when they are speaking in order to avoid heckling. In addition, the debate is taking place without an audience, which deprives Trump of another opportunity to sabotage the discussion. (kb with dpa)