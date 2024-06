Former Secretary of State and former Democratic presidential candidate says Biden “cares” about the American people, unlike Trump | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

Former Secretary of State and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton demonstrated this Friday (28) her public support for the current president of the United States and her party’s candidate for the November elections, Joe Biden, who was criticized for his poor performance in last night’s debate against former Republican leader Donald Trump.

“The choice in this election remains very simple. It’s a choice between someone who cares about you – your rights, your prospects, your future – and someone who only cares about themselves. I’m going to vote for Biden,” she said on the social network X.

Biden, 81, saw his candidacy as the Democratic candidate for the November elections weakened after the face-to-face with Trump, in which he appeared physically clumsy and at times hesitant, incoherent and without finishing a sentence, which caused the polls considered the Republican the winner of the clash.

Despite everything, the current occupant of the White House faced criticism this Friday, defending both his legacy and his ability to remain in power for another four years at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.