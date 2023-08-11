Hillary Clinton “cupid” for the Welsh minister: “If you want, I’ll introduce you to a friend”

During a visit to Swansea University, Wales, Hillary Clinton proposed to openly gay Welsh government minister Jeremy Miles to set him up on a “blind date” with some of her friends. To report the contents of the unusual exchange with the then US secretary of state and former first lady it was Miles himself, speaking on the Walescast of BBC Radio Wales. The episode dates back to 2019. In her public speech, Clinton had made explicit reference to LGBT rights and, when they sat next to each other, he explained that she was the first member of an executive in his country to come out. “He asked me if I had a partner and at the time I had just returned single: she kindly offered to introduce me to some of her friends, including a world leader whose name I won’t name”. ClintonMiles, now Head of Education and Welsh Language, replied in the negative.

In the broadcast, the minister then recounted some moments of his long and painful journey towards full awareness and acceptance of his own sexual identity, a journey that led him to come out. “I went to bed praying I’d wake up not gay anymore,” he said of his teenage years.

