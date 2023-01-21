Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

A photomontage for a movie poster shows the rivals of the US election 2016: Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. (Archive image) © imago

The ex-president and his lawyers have been fined around $1 million for a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.

Miami – It should be a belated satisfaction for Hillary Clinton. A court in the US state of Florida sentenced the ex-president donald trump and his attorneys fined nearly $1 million. Judge Donald Middlebrooks found it proven that Trump and his legal advisers had filed a lawsuit against the former secretary of state for political purposes, making them guilty of abuse of justice. Fr.de reports on this.

Trump’s fine is approximately $938,000. Hillary Clinton will receive $172,000, according to the political magazine political. The rest of the money would go to people who – unlike Trump – had really been wronged, according to the judge in his verdict. On 46 pages, Middlebrooks settled accounts with Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba. Your lawsuit is “frivolous”, the strategy behind it is clear: Trump and his legal team have tried to bring justice to the USA to inundate with complaints in the hope that any one would fall on fertile ground.

Donald Trump loses Hillary Clinton trial

Specifically, Trump accused his rival in the 2016 US election campaign of being part of a conspiracy to prevent his victory in the presidential election. In addition to Clinton, there are others involved in the alleged conspiracy democrats and then-FBI Director James Comey had been involved. The aim of the plot against Trump was to destroy his political career and public image.

Trump, who despite the alleged conspiracy the US election 2016 had won, deliberately filed the lawsuit in Florida – in the hope of finding a more favorable judge than would have been possible in the capital Washington DC. But Trump had no luck in Florida either. The case itself was dismissed by Middlebrooks back in September 2022. “This lawsuit should never have been brought. The inadequacy of the legal claim was obvious from the start,” the judge said. “No sane lawyer would have filed them.” Trump is a master of “strategic misuse of court proceedings” and cannot claim to have been misadvised by his lawyers. “He was very aware of the implications of what he was doing,” Middlebrocks said.

Does Donald Trump have to give up his strategy in court?

According to the New York Times the verdict is particularly burdensome for Trump. Even during his time as a real estate mogul in New York, it was part of Trump’s strategy to shower his opponents with lawsuits, even if they had no chance of success. According to the US newspaper, these wear and tear tactics often led to the desired result even without a judgement. Now Trump has felt the consequences for the first time.

For Donald Trump, losing to Clinton in Florida isn’t the only bad news from a courtroom. Another trial against the former president is currently underway in New York. The columnist and author Jean Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in the 1990s to have. (Daniel Dillman)