Defenses titled problematic Damon Hill he understands. Conquered the much desired World Championship in 1996, the former British driver switched from Williams to Arrows, encountering a thousand technical difficulties from the first day and even retiring in the formation lap of the inaugural Grand Prix in 1997. Max’s situation Verstappen it is not so tragic, since Red Bull is still a title car in terms of ‘dry’ performance, but the question of reliability (two retirements in three races) is starting to weigh on the young Dutchman’s shoulders. Who, it must be said, is maintaining an unexpected grace in expressing his frustration, considered the ‘historian’ of radio teams and statements between the poisonous and the furious. The time bomb, however, could explode at any moment, as adviser Helmut Marko fears, also because Ferrari already has an important gap in both the drivers and constructors standings.

That of 2022 is another Verstappenperhaps really changed from the title, but according to Hill he is perhaps too permissive towards his team: “I think Max is coping well with the difficult situation. He used tones as ‘unacceptable’, but I think his team principal shares them. He’s right: the situation at Red Bull is not acceptable, there is a need to solve this reliability problem. Sure, they are fast, and once you have the speed you can work on other aspects, but it will cost time and resources. Meanwhile, the Ferrari is perfect, a metronome“, The Briton told the podcast F1 Nation. “I don’t know if I could be as comfortable with reporters. In my day it was much easier, we had a press conference, then after the race the reporters would come up and ask some questions and that was it. Today’s drivers are constantly bombarded from the moment they get out of the car – I don’t know how they do it, honestly, I’d probably fill interviews with swear words“.