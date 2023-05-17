Binotto in gardening

Head of the Ferrari Formula 1 team from 2018 to 2022, Matthias Binotto he collected 7 victories, 23 pole positions and 47 podiums with his drivers in 80 races. Not excellent numbers, which, combined with a relationship with the property often described as not idyllic, have accelerated thegoodbye to Maranello at the end of last season. The second place among the drivers and constructors obtained last year were not enough for the Ferrari management, which chose Frederic Vasseur in his place, with the sole aim of rebuilding the team and bringing it back to the world championship as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the Reds hasn’t won the drivers’ title since 2007 (with Kimi Raikkonen) and the constructors’ title since 2008 (Felipe Massa-Kimi Raikkonen), in practice since the seasons just after Michael Schumacher’s golden era. 2023 did not start off on the right foot for Ferrari, both in terms of results – just one podium in five GPs – and in terms of personnel, with David Sanchez and Laurent Mekies preferring to say goodbye to Maranello to accept the McLaren challenges and Alpha Tauri.

Leaving Ferrari at the end of 2022, Mattia Binotto is serving a rest period, as required by the regulation, with the so-called ‘gardening leave’. Market rumors about the engineer from Reggio cyclically emerge which, at the moment, have not found any confirmation.

Damon Hill would like Binotto back in Ferrari

In an interesting interview granted to the podcast F1 Nationthe 1996 world champion Damon Hillexpressed all his esteem for Binotto: “I have always thought that team principal was not the right role for him. We are talking about a technician with enormous talent. I would bring him back, if I were in Ferrari, saying: “Ok, you can handle all the technical side”. Obviously he is a very brilliant engineer. But I don’t know if this solution is politically feasible”.

The former British driver of Brabham, Williams, Arrows and Jordan is convinced that Binotto could have shared the garage and responsibilities with Vasseur: “To be a team principal, you need to be well versed in discussions about money, strategies and marketing in Formula 1. And probably for the Italian they weren’t the main themes, they didn’t excite him. However, I was surprised that they were unable to bring Binotto and Vasseur together, because Fred I think is just that kind of person who understands racing”Hill concluded.