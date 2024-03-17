The memory of 1994

There are dates that rightfully enter the collective memory of Formula 1, for the 'weight' they carry with them, for the story they tell, for the controversies that sometimes surround them. One of these is certainly the November 13, 1994day of first world title won by Michael Schumacher but – above all – the moment of the famous incident between Kaiser himself and his main contender of that season, the Englishman Damon Hill.

The contact between the twowhich occurred in the bend following the Flinders straight, remains one fundamental watershed in the careers of both drivers and it brings with it enormous discussions. Hill then, the following year, gained a little satisfaction by winning the last GP of the 1995 season, held on that same track and which definitively closed the history of F1 in Adelaide.

Hill's first 'comeback'

These days, 29 years after his last visit to Adelaide and exactly three decades from the infamous accident that cost him the title, Hill returned to the regional capital of South Australia for the first time. A long journey from the United Kingdom which then anticipated the further journey that Hill will have to make to get to Melbourne, where next weekend he will follow as a commentator for Sky Sports F1 the Australian GP. Hill's presence in Adelaide was local-related Motorsport Festivalwhich also saw the participation of several other names from the world of F1, present and past, including the driver of the Stake-Sauber team Valtteri Bottas.

“It's the first time I've been back to Adelaide in 29 years – confirmed Hill on his Instagram profile – of course it was the site of the famous showdown between me and Michael Schumacher in 1994. That's 30 years ago!”. Hill on his visit to Adelaide also Ayrton Senna honoredwho in 1994 was his teammate in the first two GPs before the tragic accident in Imola, going to visit a plaque on the circuit which commemorates the Brazilian legend, triumphant on that track in 1991 and 1993.