Steiner-Haas, a sudden farewell

The news of the non-renewal of the contract was undoubtedly striking on Wednesday 10 January Gunther Steiner with the Haas and the simultaneous promotion to the role of team principal of Ayao Komatsu, who held the role of director of engineering.

Steiner had achieved great popularity – more than for his results on the track – thanks to Drive to Survive, the Netflix series dedicated to Formula 1, in which he emerged as one of the most characteristic characters within the paddock.

Hill's thoughts

Several commentators and insiders are commenting on what happened in the Haas team, and among them there was Damon Hill to the microphones of Sky Sports UK: “Don't forget that Gunther was one of the minds behind the whole team project, while Gene Haas is the investor and he was the one who brought him on board.”

The 1996 world champion then spoke about the recent Christmas lunch Steiner attended, observing: “He received a lot of attention and also talked about the upcoming TV series and things like that. For some it may have seemed like too much, because first and foremost a team principal must focus on his work. But it wasn't his fault such popularity, he had become a celebrity“.

Hill then continued: “This happened thanks to Netflix's Drive to Survive, where his great personality emerged: he is a very determined person, confident, even in his statements. I don't know what the real reason for her goodbye is, but It's a big loss for Formula 1, because the fans loved him and he attracted people, with his controversial and outspoken attitude. In the end, however, he didn't get the results that Gene Haas wanted.”