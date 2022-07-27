There awareness of having to start from the back of the starting grid with the car of Carlos Sainz, he took away from Ferrari during the weekend of the French Grand Prix the ‘problem’ of having to manage the possible fight at the top between the Spaniard and Charles also at a strategic level, an aspect that has put in difficulty the wall of the Scuderia di Maranello already in Monaco and Great Britain this season. Sainz in Qualifying put himself at the service of Charles Leclerc offering the wake in Q3 to his teammate thus putting a pole position in the safe, the eighth of the season, which then did not convert into the fifth success for Ferrari following the off the track by Charles Leclerc.

The F1-75 is currently the benchmark of the starting grid in terms of performance, but the excellent work done at the factory at the moment has not converted into championship leadership due to numerous factors, from reliability issues to to strategic stumbling blocks arriving to error of the pilots. Damon Hillin any case, he would immediately board a Ferrari F1-75 if he had the chance: “If Ferrari would call me, I would have no doubts about accepting the offer, even if I don’t think it will happen – joked the world champion in 1996 with the guest Williams Sky Sports Uk – the car is really fast and the potential is huge, there are all the ingredients to be successful ”.

The former British driver now a pundit also added that he was amazed by the leadership of Carlos Sainz: “I have to say that Carlos is amazing me a lot, Charles is certainly fast, but Sainz is a leader also for its ability at a strategic level to read the races and be a point of reference for the low wall in terms of decisions to be taken from the point of view of race tactics “.

In 2021 Carlos Sainz in his first year in Ferrari finished ahead of Charles Leclerc in the Drivers’ standings, in 2022 the Monegasque immediately had a much better feeling than his boxmate at the wheel of the F1-75, but in the last few races Sainz is also showing to be able to take the 2022 car built in Maranello to the limit. Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal, stated that any hierarchies within Ferrari will be established starting from the Belgian Grand Prix and Sainz is currently 26 behind Leclerc in the standings.