The roll of honor of Formula 1 is made up of great drivers, great cars and also from just the right bit of luck and timing. In fact, over the years there have been many riders who have achieved less success than what their talent would have deserved for having found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, nullifying potentially winning seasons and performances in teams that were not competitive enough to guarantee them the title . The symbol of these misfortunes is Fernando Alonsocapable of winning two championship titles in his career but also losing three others – all in the last race – for a total of eight points.

The Asturian also spent all the seasons in Formula 1 from 2014 to 2022 – with the exception of the two-year period 2019-2020, in which he did not compete in the Circus – at steering wheel of medium or low class cars, unable even to approach the possibility of permanently conquering podium placements and victories. Finally, this year, thanks to the support of Aston Martin, Alonso returned to the top of F1 achieving four podiums in the first five Grands Prix of the year.

Hill’s thought

According to the 1996 world champion Damon Hill but in the past it wasn’t so much the bad luck in the market choices that penalized Alonso, but rather a character judged excessively prone to conflict and controversy with your own teammates and team members. “He exaggerated when he was at McLaren and then did something similar at Ferrari – Hill told the F1 Nation podcast – then he also insulted Honda because he called it a ‘GP2 engine’. He has lost many friends“.

time dhe Aston Martin driver, Alonso seems to have changed his attitude and he is proving to be the perfect team-man, capable of helping and advising his young boxmate, Lance Stroll. A change also recognized by Hill: “He won two world championships when he could have had four or five – continued the former Williams home champion – but now he’s doing his best. Or maybe he’s a changed man. I like to think he’s the latter: I think he’s changed, matured and has become a huge asset to this sport“, he concluded.