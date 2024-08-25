Hill jumping world champion Joonas Ikonen has died at the age of 37

Joonas Ikonen from Kuopio passed away in mid-August.

Former hill jumper Joonas Ikonen has died at the age of 37. Ikonen died accidentally on Sunday, August 18.

Ikonen’s death was told by the hill jumpers of the Puijo Ski Club on his Facebook page.

“It is with sadness that we have to tell you that Joonas Ikonen, the junior ski jumping world champion from 2005 and the long-time coach of the Siilinjärvi Ponnistus ski jumping division, has died in a boat accident.”

“We express our warm condolences to Joonas’ family and loved ones. Joonas’ funeral is held in complete silence. We ask the relatives for peace in their great sorrow,” the site wrote.

An icon won the under-20 normal hill world championship in Rovaniemi in 2005. He also received bronze in the suurmäki team competition from the same games.

Ikonen, who represented the Puijo Ski Club, broke through at the adult level in the 2005–06 season. He became a regular face at the World Cup and represented Finland at the Central European Hill Week. He was chosen as an alternate for the 2006 Turin Olympics.

Ikonen jumped 22 World Cup competitions in his career. His best mc ranking was seventh, in the Suurmäki competition in Osaka in January 2006. Ikonen ended his jumping career in 2010.

After he quit, Ikonen worked at least as a construction worker and coached ski jumping juniors of the Puijo Ski Club and Siilinjärvi Ponnistus. He lived in Kuopio.