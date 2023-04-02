Hill Jump | World champion Timi Zajc won the ski jumping World Cup final

Zajc crowned his season in Planica, but Granerud had already secured the World Cup victory.

Slovenian suurmäki world champion Timi Zajc crowned his competition season with a victory in the last race of the World Cup on Sunday at the Planica airport. Zajc won the race by a tenth of a point from his teammate To Anze Lanisek.

Austria’s Stefan Kraft broke the Slovenian front by finishing third in the race before Domen Prevcia.

Halvor Egner Granerud had already secured the overall victory of the World Cup before Kraft and Lanisek. The Norwegian won 12 races in the Cup.

Niko Kytösaho was the best Finn in the overall competition, 37th. Antti Aalto was 38, Eetu Nousiainen 62’s and Vilho Palosaari 66th

Austria won the points competition of the countries before Norway and Slovenia. Finland was eighth.

