Hill Jump | Wild conditions on Salpauselka – not even a glimpse of the hill tower could be seen by the spectators

Salpauselkä’s party races started in quite a fog.

Bay

Friday dawned foggy in Lahti. Or actually it didn’t even dawn. A gray haze has enveloped the city.

The 100th anniversary games started like at the World Cup in Oslo in 1982 at the time of suurmäki. There was not even a glimpse of Mäkitorni, more familiarly known as Beton. The men of the combined team rushed to the descent slope as if out of nowhere.

In Lahti, the temperature is plus five degrees. Water puddles can be seen on the ground.

Competition Manager Tami Kiuru however, is cool. Enough snow.

“I’m not worried at all. Everything is fine”, says Kiuru about the conditions.

“Regarding the snow situation, everything is fine. There is also a lot of snow in nature, and all competition venues are paved with snow. Everything has gone well in the preparations,” he continues.

Even Friday morning's combined hill didn't gather much people to the hill climb.

In the hill of the combined pair sprint that opened the Salpausselkä festival races, the Finnish performances were moderate. Finland’s first team Ilkka Herola–Eero Hirvonen was eighth, one minute behind Austria’s number one.

“After all, there is fog, but it doesn’t affect jumping much. That’s all you can see,” said Herola, who saw a 116-meter slice of the fog.

Even though the conditions looked wild to a layman’s eye, Herola was not horrified.

“On days like that, it might scare you when you can’t see a hill on the bow of the jumper, but it’s really rare. There is now more than ten meters of visibility there,” said Herola.

At the ski stadium the buzz starts at half past two with the ski section of the combined pair sprint. After that, cross-country pair sprinters (v) will be on stage.

Although the weather is not the most wintry, you can’t see it in the conditions of the stadium. Visually, the ski stadium seems to be in the best parade condition.

In Finland, the top skiers shine on Friday by their absence. The women’s pair sprint teams are Jasmi Joensuu–Jasmin Kähärä and Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen–Tiia Olkkonen. In a body Lauri Vuorinen–Joni Mäki and Verneri Suhonen–Verneri Poikonen.

Among other things, the top women of the World Cup Tiril Udnes Weng, Jessie Diggins, Kerttu Niskanen and Rosie Brennan indicated with a glove for the pair sprint and are saving themselves for the weekend’s individual competitions.

Watery According to the forecasts, the plus wave should continue in Lahti on Saturday as well. The weather forecast for Sunday shows freezing weather and possible snow.