Hill Jump | Vilho Palosaari, 18, jumped the opening points of his career in the classic race

Norway’s Halvor Egner Granerud continued to dominate the hill week.

Young Finnish jumper Vilho Palosaari succeeded nicely, when the Garmisch-Partenkirchen New Year’s Day classic race was contested during ski jumping’s Central European hill week.

Palosaari, 18, was 26th and took the first five World Cup points of his career.

Palosaari stretched 125 and 125.5 meters on the HS142 hill in Garmisch. He was 27th after the opening round, and in the second round the ranking improved by one more.

Antti Aalto qualified in the opening round with his 125-meter second round. He was 33.

“The competition jumps were very basic jumps, the same ones I’ve jumped in training, for example. Nothing special, own level. I can be satisfied with my own performance during hill week. The feelings at this point are really good and positive,” Palosaari said in the Finnish Ski Association’s press release.

To victory jumped Norway Halvor Egner Granerudwho also won the opening race of the mountain week in Oberstdorf.

Granerud’s lead in hill week points is 26.8 points over Poland to Dawid Kubacki. The last time a Norwegian has won the mountain week was in the 2006–07 season, when Anders Jacobsen celebrate the number one status of the tour.

Mountain week continues in Austria’s Innsbruck with Tuesday’s qualifying and Wednesday’s race.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany:

Central European hill week 2/4 race (HS142): 1) Halvor Egner Granerud Norway 303.7 points (140-142 meters), 2) Anze Lanisek Slovenia 297.3 (140.5-137), 3) Dawid Kubacki Poland 294.4 (136–138.5), 4) Manuel Fettner Austria 279.6 (136–138), 5) Jan Hörl Austria 278.9 (136–138.5), 6) Piotr Zyla Poland 277.0 ( 135.5–134.5), 7) Daniel Tschofenig Austria 275.4 (131–136), 8) Andreas Wellinger Germany 273.1 (137–133), 9) Kamil Stoch Poland 272.7 (135–134, 5), 10) Michael Hayböck Austria 269.8 (128.5–140),

… 26) Vilho Palosaari Finland 230.6 (125–125.5),… 33) Antti Aalto Finland 111.0 (125).

Mäkiviki point standings: 1) Granerud 616.1, 2) Kubacki 589.3, 3) Zyla 576.0, 4) Lanisek 564.7, 5) Karl Geiger Germany 558.5, 6) Wellinger 558.3,… 27) Palosaari 341.5,… 38) Aalto 217.2.

World Cup points standings after 10/32 races: 1) Kubacki 770, 2) Lanisek 682, 3) Granerud 616, 4) Stefan Kraft Austria 525, 5) Zyla 497, 6) Fettner 359,… 35) Aalto 24,.. 37) Niko Kytösaho Finland 19,… 46) Palosaari 5.

