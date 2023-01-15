Hill Jump | Vilho Palosaari, 18, achieved the best ranking of his career in the ski jumping World Cup

Palosaari was successful in Zakopane, Poland.

15.1. 19:03

Finland Vilho Palosaari ranked 23rd and Antti Aalto 26th in the Ski Jumping Men’s World Cup competition in Zakopane, Poland.

Palosaari’s jumps of 130.5 and 125.5 meters brought the 18-year-old the best ranking of his career so far in the World Cup. He opened his points account on New Year’s Day in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany in 26th place. Aalto jumped 120 in the first round and was 19th, but the 114-meter in the second round dropped him behind Palosaari.

Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud hit 141 meters in the second round and became the winner past the favorite of the home crowd Dawid Kubackin. of Austria Stefan Kraft was third.