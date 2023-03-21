Hill Jump | The Polish star jumper published a shocking message – he told the reason for his sudden departure from the World Cup race

Dawid Kubacki’s wife Marta is seriously ill.

Polish ski jumping star Dawid Kubacki told on his Instagram account the unfortunate reason for withdrawing from the Vikersund airfield race on Sunday.

Tight fight for the overall victory of the World Cup for Norway Halvor Egner Granerudin Kubacki who was with left Dagbladet according to the information, in a hurry from the hotel of the Polish hill team on the morning of the race day.

On Monday, the reason for the sudden departure was revealed: Kubacki’s wife Marta is seriously ill.

“My wife Marta was hospitalized due to heart problems. He’s in bad shape, and he’s fighting for his life. She is in good hands and a strong woman,” Kubacki wrote as an accompanying caption to the photo, where his wife holds the couple’s two children in her arms.

Kuback’s withdrawal secured the World Cup victory for Granerud. The Pole confirmed in his publication that he will not compete again this season.

“Of course this is the end of my season, but that’s not important now,” Kubacki wrote.

After securing his overall victory, Granerud said he didn’t want to celebrate his championship while a good friend was struggling with much more important things. The Norwegian also sent a warm message to Kuback’s publication.

“Stay strong, all of you. We hope for the best and keep our fingers crossed,” Granerud wrote with a heart emoji.

Kubacki has won five World Cup and two Olympic medals in his career. At the World Championships in Seefeld in 2019, he won the normal hill world championship.