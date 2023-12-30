Hill Jump | The Norwegian jumper fell violently, his face was badly damaged

Sondre Ringen fell on his face on the downhill slope.

Hill jumping the top guard is currently competing in the Central European hill week, but it hurts and happens elsewhere as well. The Continental Cup competition was held in Engelberg, Switzerland, on Wednesday, and it was pretty boring for the Norwegian For Sondre Ringen.

“My body aches and my face especially hurts. Quite a headache. Otherwise I'm fine. I think I was very lucky,” Ringen tells the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation for NRK.

The aerial flight of Ringen's jump started normally, but on the way down, his left ski went sideways and the Norwegian practically fell on his face. He himself does not remember anything about the situation.

“I remember waiting for my turn to jump, I saw the yellow indicator light – and then I was already on my way to the helicopter. I remember these.”

Ringen was feared to have, among other things, a broken neck, but he survived the situation with a concussion and facial sprains. Ringen is about to fly home to Norway on Saturday.