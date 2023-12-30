Saturday, December 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hill Jump | The Norwegian jumper fell violently, his face was badly damaged

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Hill Jump | The Norwegian jumper fell violently, his face was badly damaged

Sondre Ringen fell on his face on the downhill slope.

Hill jumping the top guard is currently competing in the Central European hill week, but it hurts and happens elsewhere as well. The Continental Cup competition was held in Engelberg, Switzerland, on Wednesday, and it was pretty boring for the Norwegian For Sondre Ringen.

“My body aches and my face especially hurts. Quite a headache. Otherwise I'm fine. I think I was very lucky,” Ringen tells the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation for NRK.

The aerial flight of Ringen's jump started normally, but on the way down, his left ski went sideways and the Norwegian practically fell on his face. He himself does not remember anything about the situation.

“I remember waiting for my turn to jump, I saw the yellow indicator light – and then I was already on my way to the helicopter. I remember these.”

Ringen was feared to have, among other things, a broken neck, but he survived the situation with a concussion and facial sprains. Ringen is about to fly home to Norway on Saturday.

See also  Snow Chaos | Dangerous driving conditions led to several accidents

#Hill #Jump #Norwegian #jumper #fell #violently #face #badly #damaged

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Major fire near fireworks storage in Driebergen, local residents evacuated

Major fire near fireworks storage in Driebergen, local residents evacuated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result