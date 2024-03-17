Hill Jump | The Norwegian fell bloody on the flight hill and then broke the world record – “The pain will probably get worse towards the evening”

Mäkikotka Silje Opseth's Sunday was quite a rollercoaster.

Norwegian Silje Opseth flew further on the airstrip on Sunday than any woman before.

Opseth jumped 230.5 meters in the second round of the day's competition in Vikersund, Norway.

Slovenian Ema Klinec the previous ME measure was 226 meters. Opseth improved his own record by 15 meters with a single throw.

New the record jumper's preparation was far from ideal. The Norwegian showed quite a bit of guts with his feat.

In the test round, Opseth's flight carried even further, but in the jump of 236.5 meters, the landing was no longer successful.

As a result, the Norwegian left the hill with bruises and a bloody face.

“Damn it. It's been quite a morning. What a rollercoaster”, Opseth updated to NRK.

“I decided to get up right away and jump again after falling on my nose in the test round. I'm not afraid at all on big hills. I'm actually a little proud that I was able to make that jump.”

Opseth described his jump in the trial round as having been well under control until the landing. He said that the fall caused some pain.

“It's a bit tingly, but the adrenaline still has an effect. The pain will probably get worse in the evening.”

From the record despite that, Opseth didn't even win Sunday's race.

He quickly went to Norway for a better point catch Eirin Maria Kvandaleven though Kvandal's longest jump was almost 20 meters short of Opseth's record jump.

17 jumpers participated in the competition. The only Finnish participant Jenny Rautionaho came last.