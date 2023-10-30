Hill Jump | The national team of the old favorite sport starts the season with moderate goals: “The situation is better than a year ago”

The Finnish golden eagles head into the season in a new, but familiar command.

30.10. 18:30

With the head coach of the Finnish men’s ski jumping national team at the time Janne Väätäinen was a wish a year ago. He hoped that 2-3 Finns would jump in the World Cup finals in Planica, Slovenia, which will include the 30 best men of the mountain circus.

The wish did not come true. There were no Finns involved when Niko Kytösaho was 37th in the World Cup, Antti Aalto 38th and Eetu Nousiainen 62:s.

What is expected from this season when the head coach has returned Lauri Hakola?

“I believe that 2–3 guys can be in the top 30,” Hakola said at a media event in Vantaa on Monday.

The goal is familiar, but how to fulfill it? According to the coach or the athletes, there are no tricks, although quick turns can happen in a confidence sport like ski jumping.

“The side training has gone well. The situation as a team is better than a year ago. We have invested in everyday training”, Hakola emphasized the importance of continuous work.

Last was one of the joys of the season Vilho Palosaren youth world championship and on the women’s side Jenny Rautionahon The upward trend that started in the World Championships.

Head of hill jumping and combined events Mika Kojonkoski brought these up on Monday as well.

“Jenny rose to the top of the world. In addition to Vilho’s world championship, there was also a fight for a team medal in the youth World Cup competitions,” Kojonkoski pointed out in fourth place.

“The team gives their best every day, but turning the sled after a 10-15 year slump doesn’t happen with a snap of the fingers.”

Kojonkoski and Hakola are satisfied with the way the top-level hill coaching has been concentrated in two locations instead of the previous club activity-driven model.

“In many countries, this change was made 30 years ago,” Kojonkoski pointed out.

“It takes time to get organized, but we are starting this season in a better position than last season.”

Hakola is a man familiar to the jumpers from his previous head coaching job in 2018–20 and also as a personal coach for some.

“He hasn’t brought anything new. We’ve been in contact with Puijo the entire time,” Nousiainen said.

How does Hakola differ from Väätäinen?

“Nobody else is Janne Väätäinen,” Nousiainen laughed.

“The first couple of years, Janne had a lot of her own things that she brought to the national team,” Kytösaho saw.

“Lauri was involved a couple of years before Janne, and we’ve been doing pretty much the same stuff as back then. Actually, what hasn’t changed.”

Over the next few months, we’ll see if anything changes on the scorecards. The Men’s World Cup starts at the end of November in Ruka and ends at the end of March in Planica. The highlights of the season include the Central European mountain week and the World Championships at the Kulm airfield in Austria.