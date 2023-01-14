Hill Jump | The Finnish quartet offered a steady performance on the team hill in Zakopane

Niko Kytösaho was stunned when the jumper, who often struggled with competition pressure, landed on the descent slope in the first round at 133.5 meters and in the second round at 129.5 meters.

Finland hill jumpers Vilho Palosaari, Eetu Nousiainen, Niko Kytösaho and Antti Aalto finished sixth in the men’s world cup high hill team competition in Zakopane, Poland, on Saturday. The quartet, who jumped steadily, accumulated 1,015.5 points.

Aalto blew a great 134 meters in his first round, but in the second round the tailwind taxed the meters to 119.5.

Austria (1,151.5) won the competition by one point over Poland. Germany was third and 7.1 points behind the winners.

On Sunday, the Finns will aim for the second round places in the individual competition.