Hill Jump | The Finnish jumpers had a dull day – the Austrian fell from the top spot

Lovro Kos rose from sixth place to first in the Ski Jumping World Cup.

10.2. 18:58

Slovene Lovro Kos made an effort on Saturday in Lake Placid for the first victory of his career in the Ski Jumping World Cup. Kos won the surprising competition on the HS128 hill with jumps of 123.5 and 125 meters.

Kos was only sixth after the first round.

of Japan Ryoyu Kobayashi ranked second and Norway Marius Lindvik third. Lindvik also wildly improved his positions in the second round of jumping. The competition's longest jump of 133 meters lifted him from 12th place to the podium.

The wind battered Austria, who are leading the World Cup by Stefan Kraft from the top spot in the first round to 24th place.

Finns had a low-spirited day. Antti Aalto was 28th with jumps of 117 and 111.5 meters, missed 105 meters in the second round Niko Kytösaho 30th and eliminated from the second round Eetu Nousiainen 37:s.