Hill Jump | The best start to the season for the Finnish hillmen in nine years

Compared to recent years, the season of the national hill jumping team has started excellently.

Bridge four Ski Jumping Men’s World Cup competitions have been jumped this season, and in each one at least one Finn has advanced to the second round. The last time the Finnish Eagles started the season this well was in the 2014–15 season, when the wings carried them to the second round even after the first four competitions.

“The direction is good. Each of our four has enough reserve for even better”, Finland’s head coach Lauri Hakola told STT by phone on Sunday evening.

Behind was the large hill jumping competition in Lillehammer, Norway, where Antti Aalto finished 16th with the best Finnish performance of the season so far. He jumped 124 meters in the first round and was 20th. The 131.5-meter in the second round improved the positions by four places.

“A bullish weekend from Anti”, Hakola said.

On Saturday, Aalto missed the first round on the normal hill, but on Sunday he was in the points again. On the opening weekend of the season in Ruka, he was 18th twice.

Eetu Nousiainen opened his points account on Sunday and was 29th with jumps of 120.5 and 119 meters.

“Eetu improved during the weekend, and it’s nice that he opened up his points account”, said Hakola.

Before Sunday Niko Kytösaho was the only Finnish jumper who had reached the second round and scored points in all competitions of the season. Now he fell to 119.5 meters and placed 31st. The place in the second round slipped to 1.1 points. On Saturday, he was 30.

“Niko was looking for the job,” Hakola described.

Kasperi Valto did not make it to Saturday’s competition and finished 44th on Sunday with a jump of 114.5 meters.

“Kasperi is learning, the head coach encouraged the 20-year-old national team newcomer who reached the second round in Ruka’s first competition.”

of Austria Stefan Kraft already won for the fourth time this season and dominates the world cup. Kraft stretched jumps of 134 and 141.5 meters from Lillehammer Suurmäki. Germany’s Andreas Wellinger was another and Austrian Jan Hörl third.

The World Cup continues next weekend in Klingenthal, Germany.

“We will come to Finland tomorrow (Monday) and see which group of jumpers will go on the next trip. Klingenthal’s and Engelberg’s competitions will be bundled into the same trip”, Hakola opened the road map of Central Europe for the next two weekends.