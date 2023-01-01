Hill Jump | Rules banter heats up emotions during hill week: “It’s a complete joke”

Piotr Zyla’s ski suit leaves a huge bag on the crotch, which is unequivocally forbidden by the rules.

When The German-Austrian mountain week reached its halfway point on New Year’s Day in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the old familiar theme has come up again.

Norwegian Dagbladet newspaper picked up a stickman Pole Piotr Zylanwhose jumpsuit seems to form a huge air bag between the legs.

This is absolutely prohibited in the FIS rules regarding the size of ski suits – but it is something that the teams absolutely strive for in their everyday life.

Zyla has passed every pre-competition dress check, which Ilta-Sanomie’s ski jumping expert Tuomas Virtanen find it strange.

“It’s a complete joke. It seems that the dress code is worse than ever in the sport,” Virtanen shakes.

Hill jumping the jumpsuit manipulation that has plagued at least the entire past millennium is an eternal topic of conversation in the sport.

Most recently, efforts have been made to get rid of it by taking the height measurements of the jumper before the season so that he is lying on his back. After this, the upper body is measured in a sitting position.

Thus, it was assumed that the athletes are not able to manipulate the measurement situation in the critical areas of the thighs and groin, where the extra fabric forms a bearing surface that drastically affects the length of the jump. In a suit that strictly complies with the rules, there is no more than 3–4 centimeters of air between the skin and the suit fabric.

Present season and Piotr Zyla at the front has already shown that the scourge of the sport has not been practically eliminated at all.

Last season, the FIS inspector responsible for the conformity of the costumes was Finnish Mika Jukkarathis season Austrian Christian Kathol.

Tuomas Virtanen states that even though the Finns are not at the top of the world, at least some of them don’t get caught in the jumpsuit.

“Just take a look Vilho Palosaren torso. Finland is definitely not in the alley when it comes to equipment.”

Dagbladet interviewed a Norwegian Olympic champion, a Viaplay expert, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen Andreas Stjernen.

“(Zyla’s) costume is huge. It seems to leave her groin and thigh area with more carrying area than others.”

Last February’s Olympic Games in Beijing, Germany by Karl Geiger the airbag attracted similar attention.

In the mixed team competition, the equipment inspection rejected several performances of jumpers from top countries, including the German team confirmed by Geiger, because of costumes that were against the rules.

According to Ilta-Sanomi’s hill expert Tuomas Virtanen, at least Vilho Palosaari jumps internationally with a “competitive” suit.

“You can’t say that Zyla’s suit breaks the rules, because it has passed the equipment control. But it looks like when she spreads her legs, the suit falls down. And in the other direction, the suit goes up again. Apparently, Poland has found some kind of philosopher’s stone in suit sewing,” Stjernen believes.

Polish costume technician is Mathias Hafele.

“He’s Austrian and therefore knows all possible tricks,” says Stjernen.

Before the third competition in Innsbruck, Norway is leading Mäkiviikkoi Halvor Egner Granerud.