Hill Jump | Norwegian leaders were appalled by their treatment in Lahti

The only ski jumping women's competition of the Salpausselkä Games was jumped on Friday morning to almost completely empty stands.

Traditionalists The Salpausselkä races will be held again this weekend in Lahti.

In fact, the races will get up to speed in the evening. At that point, however, the career of the top women's ski jumping is already over.

The only women's hill race started on Friday already at ten in the morning in front of a minimally small audience. One of Norway's top jumpers Eirin Kvandal appalled at their treatment.

“It's tragic. We were pushed out of the way of the boys,” Kvandal told the Norwegian Broadcasting Company at NRKe.

“I would have liked to have two races. The hill is really wonderful.”

On the men's side, there are two individual competitions in both ski jumping and combined. In hill jumping, the men will also jump in a team competition on Saturday.

Kvandal's teammates echoed the criticism. Ranked seventh best among Norwegians Thea Minyan Björseth stated that the weekend is over for them before it even starts properly.

“It's quite rude to travel here for one race,” Björseth stated.

International competition director of the ski association Fis Chika Yoshida said he understood the Norwegians' frustration. However, he complained that the calendar is full of competitions in different sports.

“We had hoped for two competitions, but you probably understand that these are traditional Lahti ski competitions, and the program is completely full.”

According to Yoshida, the aim is to change the program to next spring's competitions. He says that the Finnish organizers are of the same opinion.

The women's hill race was won by Slovenia Nika Kriznar. The best of the Finns was in fifth place Jenny Rautionaho. Also Julia Kykkänen finished in 20th place for World Cup points.