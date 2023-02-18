Hill Jump | Niko Kytösaho was superior in SM Suurmäki

Ilkka Herola, the team’s number one man, finished fifth among the special men on the hill.

18.2. 21:15

Planica World Cup representatives Niko Kytösaho, Antti Aalto and Vilho Palosaari took the prize places in ski jumping suurmäki championships on Saturday.

Kytösaho took the championship on Puijo’s HS127 hill with two straight jumps, Aalto finished second and world junior champion Palosaari third.

Kytösaho won the championship overwhelmingly with a difference of more than 30 points to Aalto. Kytösaho reached 129.5 meters in the first round and 127 meters in the second. Aalto attempted jumps of 117.5 and 124.5 meters.

Palosaari achieved his first SC medal at the adult level with jumps of 121.5 and 119.5 meters.

Combined World Cup medalist Ilkka Herola was in the competition Kalle Heikkinen after the fifth.

The Kuopio SC competitions continue on Sunday with the combined skiing section.