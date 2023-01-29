Hill Jump | Niko Kytösaho stretched the jump over 200 meters at the Kulm airfield, still a huge gap to the winner

Kytösaho was the only Finn to score points in the World Cup.

Hill jumping the men’s World Cup competition in Austria at the Kulm airfield did not offer Finns moments of joy on Sunday. The only Finn who survived the competition Niko Kytösaho was 28th with his jumps of 205.5 and 187.5 meters.

He attempted the competition as the second Finnish jumper Eetu Nousiainenwho was 54th in the qualifiers with his flight of 152 meters and was eliminated from the continuation.

Norway won the competition in Tauplitz-Bad Mitterndorf with 234.5 and 235 meters Halvor Egner Granerud, who with his first place consolidated his lead in the overall World Cup competition. Slovene Timi Zajc was on Sunday the second and Austria’s Stefan Kraft third.