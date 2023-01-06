Hill Jump | Mäkiviikko ended after a 16-year break with a Norwegian party

Halvor Egner Granerud won three of the four races of the Central European Hill Week.

Central Europe Mäkiviikku annual model 2022–2023 was a celebration of the traditional country of ski jumping, Norway. Norway’s surprisingly prolonged dry season ended with a four-race tour Halvor Egner Granerudwho culminated his tour by winning the final race in Bischofshofen, Austria as an epiphany.

Granerud flew 139.5 and 143.5 meters on the HS142-sized Paul Ausserleitner hill and took his third race win of the tour. In the previous competition in Innsbruck, the victory had cheered Poland For Dawid Kubackiwho finished second in the hill week’s overall race ahead of Slovenia Anže Lanišek.

Granerud is the 11th Norwegian winner of the mountain week and the first Norwegian champion of the tour since 2007 and Anders Jacobsen.

At that time he was working as Norway’s head coach Mika Kojonkoski. Currently, the Norwegian hill country team is piloted by the Austrian Alexander Stöckl.

“If you dream about something, reality usually doesn’t feel like a dream, but now it does,” a very happy Granerud rejoiced, according to the Norwegian news agency NTB.

Head coach Stöckl understood the significance of Granerud’s victory for Norway.

“It took sixteen years, but now we’ve experienced victory on this tour,” Stöckl said.

Granerud was close to repeating the same thing that has succeeded in Germany From Sven Hannawaldof Poland From Kamil Stoch and Japan From Ryoyu Kobayashi: win all four of its races in the same hill week. Granerud’s win in Innsbruck came in a bad wind gap.

Finnish ski jumpers learned secondary roles during the Central European Hill Week. The final in Bischofshofen was close to gut-wrenching, as those who survived the qualification to the actual competition Antti Aalton and Niko Kytösahon the competition was reduced to one round of jumping. Both qualified in the elimination round against a Slovenian jumper.

On the German side, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, on New Year’s Day, the runner who reached the second round and the World Cup points Vilho Palosaari, but in Bischofshofen the 18-year-old promise was gone. He was eliminated from the actual competition.

Palosaari and Aalto were the only jumpers from the Finnish mini national team on the tour who added a few World Cup points to their account.

The World Cup continues in mid-January in Zakopane, Poland.