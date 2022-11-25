Hill Jump | Kalle Heikkinen imagined four years ago that he would be the winner of the Central European hill week at the age of 23

An athlete from Erä-Veikkou in Kuusamo competes in the Ruka World Cup on his home hill. The World Cup weekend starts in Ruka on Friday with sprint skiing time trials.

Kuusamo

Kuusamo Ruka suurmäki is a very familiar hill jumper Kalle Heikkinenwho, instead of the local club Erä-Veikkou’s representative outfit, will wear the Finnish national team’s overalls this weekend.

Heikkinen and the other Finnish hill jumpers are hungry for competition places in two competitions on the HS142 hill and will start their work on Friday in the qualifying at 17:45.

Heikkinen is moderate under competition.

“It’s a bit cold, and there are no expectations. The jump also fluctuates. There are good and bad jumps,” he said yesterday.

What’s lying around in the deck?

“The dress code changed in the fall, and I haven’t found a package that works for me. There is an adjustment on that side, but also on the technical side there are things” that are “braking” from the beginning of the season.

Heikkinen competed in Ruka in the World Cup already four years ago. At that time, at the age of 19, the future was still bright and the goals were in line with it.

“Of course, then I thought that at this age (23) I’m already the winner of the mountain week. That fairy tale didn’t quite turn out that way,” he laughed and revealed his dream of winning the legendary Central European hill week.

There have been setbacks along the way.

“I’ve had a stress injury in my knee, and now I broke my ankle in the fall. It’s been more about my own stupidity than injuries. For example, there has been excessive weight loss, but nothing that would have hindered development. I just haven’t developed.”

Last during the season, Heikkinen went to qualify in Ruka with the national team. At the end of the season, he made it to Finland’s quartet in the team competitions of the World Cups in Salpausselkä and Planica.

I especially had good memories of the airfield.

“It was a good experience when I got to visit there at the end of the season. There was a good drive in the jumping anyway, and it was easier for the Continental Cup as well.”

Among other things, Heikkinen, who earned his living as a plumber, does not set specific performance goals for Ruka and for the season anyway.

“I would like to jump into an up-and-coming season and make the World Cup team. In the Continental Cup, you should jump to 20th place or better.”

Before Suurmäki qualifying, there will be enough buzz in Ruka, when the men’s and women’s sprint skiing time trials are postponed to 11 a.m. and the downhill skiing from 1:30 p.m. The sprint of the traditional way of skiing starts the cross-country world cup.

The hill section of the first race of the Combined World Cup starts at 12:15 p.m. and the five-kilometer cross-country at 4 p.m.