Hill Jump | Jenny Rautionaho's top streak continues – she posted the best result of her career in the Ski Jumping World Cup

Jenny Rautionaho rises steadily towards the top of the ski jump.

Jenny Rautionaho is consolidating its place in the top ten of the ski jumping women's world cup. On Saturday, Rautionaho finished fifth in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and achieved the best result of his career.

Rautionaho also finished fifth in the previous competition of the World Cup in Engelberg on December 16. In the previous Cup race, Rautionaho was ninth, so he has broken into the top ten in three consecutive races.

On the HS142 hill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Rautionaho attempted jumps of 129 and 128.5 meters.

Julia Kykkänen reached his best ranking of the season in the competition. He was ninth with his jumps of 126.5 and 122.5 meters.

Slovene Nika Prevc won the competition with jumps of 133 and 130 meters, which accumulated 267.4 points. Norwegian Eirin Maria Kvandal there was another, Canadian Abigail Strate third and Austria Eva Pinkelnig fourth.

Rautionaho was 24.1 points behind the winner. Third place was only 4.1 points away.

In Garmisch-Partenkirchen, France finished seventh Josephine Pagnier still leads the world cup. Prevc dropped Canada Alexandria Loutittin third.

Rautionaho continues the Cup in eighth place and Kykkänen in 16th place.