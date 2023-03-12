Hill Jump | Jenny Rautionaho made an effort for 12th place in the Mäkicup

Julia Kykkänen and Niko Kytösaho also scored points in Oslo.

11.3. 21:49

Jenny Rautionaho stretched her second-best finish of the season at the Women’s Ski Jumping World Cup when she was 12th on Saturday night in Oslo. Rautionaho jumped 122 and 123 meters on the HS134 hill.

Rautionaho’s best place of the season so far came in the opening race of the Cup in Wisla at the beginning of November, when he was ninth.

Julia Kykkänen was 23rd after jumping 115 and 110.5 meters. The competition was won by Austria Chiara Kreuzer before Slovenia Ema Klinec. Cup leader, Austria Eva Pinkelnig came 11th, barely ahead of Rautionaho.

Men’s in the race Niko Kytösaho made an effort to score. Kytösaho’s jumps of 120.5 and 111 meters were enough for 27 instead. Antti Aalto fell short of 116.5 meters in the opening round and was eliminated from the second jumping round. He was 34th in the final results. Eetu Nousiainen A jump of 114 meters was enough for 39th place.

Slovenia’s recent team hill world champion Anze Lanisek won the race before Austria Stefan Kraft.