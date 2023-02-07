Hill Jump | Jenny Rautionaho is still lying in a hospital in Germany – “The doctors didn’t let her go”

Hill jumper Jenny Rautionaho, who fell badly, is still in the hospital.

On Sunday In Willingen, he fell after his 128.5-meter jump Jenny Rautionaho still lying Tuesday night in a hospital in Germany.

Rautionaho, 26, updated his situation on his Instagram account.

“The doctors still haven’t let me out of the hospital today,” Rautionaho writes

“Maybe tomorrow,” he continues, capping off his message with an emoji with his fingers crossed.

Rautionaho shared a picture from a hospital bed where he is playing a ski jumping game on a tablet computer.

He also published a picture of his neck, where the helmet strap had rubbed the still strongly reddened marks.

One of the followers asked Rautionaho about his injury.

“Unfortunately, I have some injuries. That’s why I’m being kept in the hospital. But nothing has broken,” Rautionaho wrote.

“Now my goal is to get healthy and then end the season with good jumps.”

