Wednesday, February 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hill Jump | Jenny Rautionaho is still lying in a hospital in Germany – “The doctors didn’t let her go”

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in World Europe
0

Hill jumper Jenny Rautionaho, who fell badly, is still in the hospital.

7.2. 21:31

On Sunday In Willingen, he fell after his 128.5-meter jump Jenny Rautionaho still lying Tuesday night in a hospital in Germany.

Rautionaho, 26, updated his situation on his Instagram account.

“The doctors still haven’t let me out of the hospital today,” Rautionaho writes

“Maybe tomorrow,” he continues, capping off his message with an emoji with his fingers crossed.

Rautionaho shared a picture from a hospital bed where he is playing a ski jumping game on a tablet computer.

He also published a picture of his neck, where the helmet strap had rubbed the still strongly reddened marks.

One of the followers asked Rautionaho about his injury.

“Unfortunately, I have some injuries. That’s why I’m being kept in the hospital. But nothing has broken,” Rautionaho wrote.

“Now my goal is to get healthy and then end the season with good jumps.”

Read more: Hill jumper Jenny Rautionaho’s condition is good after the fall – stays in the hospital overnight as a precaution

See also  Influencing information Russia is a veteran of the information front - Experts say what may be promised in the spring and what Russia is aiming for

#Hill #Jump #Jenny #Rautionaho #lying #hospital #Germany #doctors #didnt

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Apparently Russia's highest losses since the beginning of the war

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result