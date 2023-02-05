Hill Jump | Hill jumper Jenny Rautionaho’s condition is good after the fall – stays in the hospital overnight as a precaution

Jenny Rautionaho fell during the landing of her jump. Yle’s expert Petter Kukkonen estimates that the speed at the point is 120 kilometers per hour.

5.2. 15:32 | Updated 5.2. 18:46

Jenny Rautionaho26, took an ominous fall during the Women’s Ski Jumping World Cup competition in Willingen, Germany, on Sunday.

He fell after his descent. The competition was stopped and Rautionaho was taken away from Mäkimonto. He did not participate in the second round, and the Ski Federation announced that Rautionaho was taken to the hospital for further examinations.

Later in the evening, the Ski Federation said that Rautionaho’s condition is good after the fall, but as a precaution, he will stay overnight in the hospital for observation.

The medical staff helped Jenny Rautionaho off the hill.

Yleisradio’s genre expert Petter Kukkonen analyze a nasty case In the sports studio.

“A really nice looking jump with everything in order. When coming down, the skis carry and hit each other, and the athlete is crushed by it. Doesn’t look terribly dangerous in principle, but there’s a speed of 120 kilometers per hour. If you hit your knee or your head on the slope, it can cause serious problems,” Kukkonen said and assessed that the downhill slope looked icy and uneven.

Raw skin the fall jump carried 128.5 meters. According to Yleisradio, he has suffered from several knee injuries in his career.

Sunday’s race was won by a Japanese Yuki Ito.